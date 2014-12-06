Think of the most rousing speeches of our time. Winston Churchill? Barrack Obama? Mel Gibson in Braveheart?

Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

This man, who manages a Target store in the US, has delivered THE BEST PEP TALK EVER to his staff before the Black Friday sales began last week.

It’s a little bit Game of Thrones. It’s a little bit Julius Caesar. And it’s a whole lot of awesome.

“People of Target!” he proclaims, “Brothers, sisters, hear me now.”

He goes on to give a speech so inspiring, so rousing that one would be forgiven for thinking it was straight out of Shakespeare or The Lord of the Rings. Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself…

This is what he goes on to say…

“Any moment these doors will be breached. Whatever comes through those gates, you will stand your ground with a smile on your face. “They come here with bargains in their hands and fire in their eyes. And we will give them those bargains. “We will show them that we are not just the best store in this neighbourhood but the best store anywhere. “Because we are more than just a store. This is a team. This is a family. This is Target!”

THIS IS TARGET!

We think this bellowing performance should get this guy an Oscar – or employee of the month, at the very least.