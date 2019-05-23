A woman and a two-year-old girl found dead at a Wollongong lookout have been identified.

Content Warning: This post may be distressing to some readers.

— With AAP.

A mother who was found dead with her child at the bottom of a lookout in a suspected murder-suicide south of Sydney has been identified.

Emergency services were called to the location, near Wollongong, on Tuesday afternoon where they found the bodies in dense bushland below a lookout.

They were retrieved about 7pm on Tuesday night.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the bodies of Tanya Ludwig and her two-year-old daughter, Tilly, were found after police responded to a concern for welfare.

A number of people believed to be family members were seen at the scene on Tuesday, 9 News Sydney reported.

In one of her final posts to Facebook back in December, Ludwig shared a list of suicide prevention and counselling services.

“It’s okay to not be okay,” she wrote in the caption ahead of Christmas. “We all need support sometimes.”