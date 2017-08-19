Police call off property search for missing mother-of-two Tanja Ebert.

with AAP.

The search of a South Australian outback pastoral property has failed to find any sign of missing mother-of-two Tanja Ebert.

Police converged on the Mannahill property in South Australia’s northeast on Friday, using officers on horseback as well as earth moving equipment to scour areas of interest across the property’s 410 square kilometres.

State Emergency Service volunteers were also involved in the search, conducting a line search through the scrub.

23-year-old Ebert was last seen on August 8, where CCTV footage from the SA Museum shows the German native attending an exhibition with her husband, Michael Burdon, and their two young children at approximately 3pm.

Four hours later, the family reportedly stopped at a BP service station in Roseworthy.

Following her disappearance, Burdon told police officers that during their car ride home Ebert “became agitated” and after leaving the service station, the couple drove approximately 1.5 kilometres before Ebert got out of the car and walked off with no possessions. Burdon drove off and his wife has not been seen since.

She was reported missing two days later by an unnamed family member.

On August 16, after facing extensive questioning from police and detectives who were investigating the whereabouts of Ebert, Burdon shot himself. He died at the scene.