TV star Tania Zaetta welcomes 'miracle babies' after three-year fertility battle.

Actress Tania Zaetta has welcomed twins after announcing her ‘miracle’ pregnancy earlier this year.

“Chris & I are over the moon to share the safe arrival of our handsome little boy Alby Zeke Rogers 1.5kg & beautiful baby girl Kenzie Louise Rogers 1.6kg at 9.45am Wed 5th Sept. Mum, bubs & Dad all doing great,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

“Bubs are breathtakingly adorable & having arrived a few weeks early & being divinely tiny will spend some time in their little hospital isolettes for safe monitoring before we can all go home.”

The Bollywood and Who Dares Wins star, 48, announced her pregnancy in June in another Instagram post and spoke to Woman’s Day about her three year fertility struggle.

She and partner Chris Rogers decided to start a family three years ago but a doctor told her very few women her age could conceive without a donor egg.

“It’s very confronting when you hear the number and quality of your eggs is quite low at 45,” she told the magazine.

“But there were so many women claiming miracle babies at 45, I just thought it would happen quite easily.”

After two years of research, Tania decided to use an egg donor. Earlier this year she had two eggs implanted and IVF worked the first time.

“I had tears of joy rolling down my face, and when the 12-week scan showed a second heartbeat, it was absolutely incredible,” she told Woman’s Day.