Man charged with domestic violence offences after mum and 3 children killed in car crash.

Content warning: This story mentions domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Mum-of-three Tania Murphy was driving with three young boys in rural NSW when they were killed in a crash on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old's car hit a pole and rolled down an embankment into a water channel at Yanco, near the NSW Riverina town of Leeton, around 11.15pm.

According to The Australian, Tania's two sons were killed in the crash, while her third child, a daughter, was not in the car at the time.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man, who had been arrested a day earlier, was charged with domestic violence-related offences.

Police were told the rear door of a home in the small village of Yanco, was allegedly kicked in and a person was threatened shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

"About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12," NSW Police said in a statement.

No charges have been laid over the crash itself but detectives arrested a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman at a Griffith unit about 8am on Wednesday.