7 very good reasons why you need to attend the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Tamworth, New South Wales: Australia’s country music capital.

It's home to the Golden Guitar, the best finger buns in Australia (in my humble opinion. Hello, Markers Cake Shop), and, of course, the Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Ten days of festivities that see Tamworth, one of my home states' biggest regional hubs, transform into a city filled with music, markets, events and, as we're lucky to boast each year, some of the country’s biggest country music stars.

I've still got that "proud local" feeling whenever I think of Tamworth. I spent my high school years in Tamworth, and my primary school years visiting every other weekend.

It was the place we’d go to get our groceries, new clothes, and if we wanted to, see a movie.

Growing up in the small town of Barraba, 90km north-west of Tamworth, it was our regional hub.

Every January, come the Country Music festival, it turns into another incredible world. A world where you walk down Peel Street (Tamworth’s main street), that has turned into a big runway of festivities for 10 days. I remember passing buskers, stalls selling everything from clothes, art, cowboy boots, wood works and local food, to seeing my first sights of whip-cracking, line dancing, and Keith Urban singing.

THE Keith Urban.

I remember the town couldn't contain themselves as our Keith took the stage.

And that’s not even the half of it.