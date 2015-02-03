beauty

Tammin Sursok has changed her hair colour... again.

Last time we reported on Tammin Sursok’s colour change we almost gave away an important Pretty Little Liars plot line, we promise not to do that again.

Well, not on purpose.

The 31-year-old has reversed her blonde hair back to her natural brown, and the rumour is it’s for a new role. i.e. Nothing to do with her role as Jenna in Pretty Little Liars. The ex-Home & Away star uploaded a photo of her new hair yesterday with the caption: ‘New hair. New day.’

We may be looking into it a bit too closely, but she doesn’t look overwhelming happy about her latest hair colour. Don't you think?

See?

She captioned the above image tagging in her colourist, Britt King with: 'Hey brown hair- we meet again.'

Cara Delevingne has shaved her head (Sort of).

Take a peek through her Instagram page and you'll in see her latest photo she has blonde hair. Yesterday it was brown, three weeks ago it was blonde, and in a flashback holiday snap taken in Cambodia she's was brunette again, followed by blonde, followed by brown.

Has found some magic formula for not shredding her hair every time she colours it? Is she trying to keep the Pretty Little Liars fans on edge? Or like Bec Hewitt, does she suffer from post Home & Away colourchangeitis?

It's official, we can't keep up.

23 times Bec Hewitt changed her hair colour.

For more recent celebrity hair transformations, take a look at the gallery below.

The best celebrity hair transformations
Kerry Washington
Nicole Ritchie
Julia Roberts.
Mindy KalingMindy Kaling.
Nicole Ritchie
Audrina Patridge
Sia Furler
Kate Bosworth
Cara Delevingne
Jackie O.
Lisa Kudrow
Cara Delevingne
Lena Dunham
Zoe Foster Blake
Nat Bassingthwaighte
Bella Heathcote
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Claire Holt
Jess Hart
Jessica Mauboy
Elizabeth Olsen
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.
