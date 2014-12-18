Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok is re-launching her singing career.

Will she succeed?

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok, 31, has been on a mission to reinvent herself. First she started with her hair, which she recently dyed blonde after a long stint as a brunette.

She’s also been pumping iron in the gym, working hard on keeping in shape after giving birth at the end of last year.

Now she’s putting acting on hold to re-launch her career as a singer. On Wednesday, the celebrity mum who is currently in Australia with her husband Sean McEwen and baby girl, Phoenix, shared a shot of herself recording in a music studio.

With her earphones on, posing in front of the mic, Tammin captioned the shot with “Recording studio again... Been here before!”

She also stood alongside two musicians for another two snaps, sharing them with the messages “Fun in the studio” and “These beauties.”

Tammin first began her career as a singer ten years ago, leaving Home and Away in 2005 to make the transition. Her song Pointless Relationship reached number five in the Australian music chart and another single, Whatever Will Be reached number 13.

We can’t wait to see what she comes up with this time around.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for pictures of Tammin and her family...

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok in Sydney. Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok in Sydney. Tammin Sursok in Sydney.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok in Sydney

Tammin Sursok in Sydney. Tammin Sursok in Sydney.

Tammin Sursok in Sydney. Tammin Sursok in Sydney

Tammin Sursok in Sydney. Tammin Sursok in Sydney

Tammin Sursok with husband Sean and daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok with husband Sean and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok with husband Sean and daughter Phoenix. Tammon Sursok with her husband Sean and their daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok with husband Sean and daughter Phoenix. Tammon Sursok with her husband Sean and their daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok's husband Sean with their daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok's husband Sean with their daughter Phoenix.

Phoenix having dinner at Grandma's

Tammin Sursok with daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok's daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok's daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok with her husband Sean. Tammin Sursok with her husband Sean.

Tammin going for a stroll. Tammin Sursok and her daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and her daughter Phoenix Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok and her daughter Phoenix Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok's husband Sean with their daughter Phoenix Tammon Sursok's husband Sean and their daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok with her daughter Phoenix Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix. Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Phoenix enjoys some play time.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin Sursok and daughter Phoenix.

Tammin giving Phoenix a kiss.

Tammin and her daughter have the same beautiful eyes.

"What have you put on my face mummy".

Lazy day on the beach.

Tammin with her daughter in Hawaii.

Tammin and her daughter on the plane .

Tammin and little Phoenix.

Giggles all around.

Taking a nap in the sun.

Little Phoenix is tired of shopping...

Matching overalls = cuteness overload

Cuddles in bed

Tammin and Phoenix on the beach

It must be love

Phoenix taking a nap on mum

Lunch date for Tammin and Phoenix

Tammin breastfeeding

Holiday snaps

A beautiful moment

Mother and daughter love to match

I can see your nose

Big kisses

Like this? Try these:



There's only one thing on Tammin Sursok's wishlist this Christmas.

Tammin Sursok: "What I wish people had told me about motherhood."

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don't leave your brain in the delivery suite. That's why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they're still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]