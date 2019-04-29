"We’re very scared and devastated." A model has died after collapsing on the catwalk.

Note: The photo in the below article might distress some readers.

A Brazilian model died on Saturday after collapsing on a catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

It was the last day of the show, and 26-year-old Tales Soares was turning to leave the runway after modelling a look, when he fell.

It appeared he tripped on his shoelaces, with some even assuming it was part of the “act” because they were deliberately untied as part of his outfit.

Medics attended to Soares while he was still on the catwalk in front of horrified onlookers, as he started foaming at the mouth.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead. A cause of death is not yet known.

Soares was modelling the Spanish label Ocksa at the time. The brand has expressed its shock at his death.

Soares also went by the name Tales Cotta and was signed to the agency Base MGT Modelling, who paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“Tales never presented or complained about health problems,” the statement insisted.

“He had a healthy diet (he was a vegetarian), did not use illegal substances and was in full condition to participate in the parade. And we ask for respect at this moment of deep sadness.”

His agent Rogério Campaneli, told FocusOn News; "Doctors suspect that Tales might have had a congenital problem. From videos, they believe he died on the catwalk.”