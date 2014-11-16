lifestyle

12-year-old boy can't grow a mo for Movember, but that hasn't stopped him.

When William Heath lost his grandfather to cancer in February this year, he was devastated.

So he decided to raise awareness by taking part in Movember.

Here’s the thing – William, who suffers from Aspergers syndrome, is 12 years old. A little on the young side to be going a mo of any kind.

But that hasn’t stopped him.

On his Movember sponsorship page, William says “I celebrate my 12th birthday on the first day of Movember. I am going to “man up” and help to change the face of men’s health. I accept that at the age of 12 growing my first Mo could be a problem – but I have a plan!”

Whats the plan you ask?

Dressing up as famous men who have a mo. Mario, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, Albert Einstein and more, take a look:
Charlie Chaplan
Paul McCartney
Mario
Groucho Marx
Albert Einstein
Captain Hook
Keith Lemon
William
William
Freddie Mercury
Biggles
John Lennon
Nick Cummins
Ali G

And so far he’s raised $5282.

A pretty good effort for a dude who can’t grow a Mo.

Click here to see more of William’s efforts and lend your support. You can follow his mum on Twitter too – she’s posting new photos every day.

