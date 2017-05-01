Warning: This article deals with mental health and suicide.

Tributes have been pouring in after a 22-year-old’s last date was aired on a UK TV show.

Dating show, Take Me Out, dedicated an episode to contestant Charlie Watkins following his sudden death.

The university student is understood to have taken his own life before the show was broadcast.

The show’s host, Paddy McGuinness, said the episode was “in memory of Charlie”.

Tonight’s Take Me Out is in memory of Charlie. A fantastic lad who I’m sure will be greatly missed by his wonderful friends & family. RIP pic.twitter.com/JPSPWMOfEX — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 22, 2017

The dating show aired the contestant’s trip to a tropical island with fellow contestant Jo Tara.

After the pair went to a water park together, Jo Tara admitted having a crush on the 22-year-old and asked about a second date.