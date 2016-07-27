Take a peek inside Zoe Foster Blake's fridge.

Zoe Foster Blake has the fridge of dreams, people. The FRIDGE OF DREAMS.
I’m not even joking.
See for yourself.
This is our fridge. Look! It’s a bloody TV ad fridge! Chockers with cheaty delivery meals because quite frankly, with such an interstatey husband this week, and a beastload of work, cooking can suck a doz. We try different companies but I like @youfoodz cos they’re fresh not frozen, they taste REAL, and there are lots of gluten and dairy free meals for my fussy gut. (Balinese chicken/Thai green curry esp.) Sure, I feel like a loser watching the heroes on Masterchef get perfect scores as I eat food someone else prepared, but you gotta sneak some life-cheats in every now and then. This isn’t sponsored by the way. Just a recommendation. I don’t do sponsored posts. Unless it’s Go-To and then I pay myself with almond croissants and kisses on the hand. Recommend your best food cheat below, why donya. #recommendnation
Even Zoe Foster Blake knows she has the fridge of dreams, “Look!” she cries. “It’s a bloody TV ad fridge.”
True, it does look suspiciously like the fridge that starred in the latest Westinghouse commercial.
Yes, Foster Blake has a fridge stocked with prepped meals by a Australian company Youfoodz to make life a bit easier with husband, Hamish Blake away interstate this week.
And that, my friends, is smart with a capital S. Here’s why. The best piece of parenting advice going around is this: Get as much help as you can.