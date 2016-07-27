celebrity

Take a peek inside Zoe Foster Blake's fridge.

Zoe Foster Blake has the fridge of dreams, people. The FRIDGE OF DREAMS.

I’m not even joking.

See for yourself.

This is our fridge. Look! It’s a bloody TV ad fridge! Chockers with cheaty delivery meals because quite frankly, with such an interstatey husband this week, and a beastload of work, cooking can suck a doz. We try different companies but I like @youfoodz cos they’re fresh not frozen, they taste REAL, and there are lots of gluten and dairy free meals for my fussy gut. (Balinese chicken/Thai green curry esp.) Sure, I feel like a loser watching the heroes on Masterchef get perfect scores as I eat food someone else prepared, but you gotta sneak some life-cheats in every now and then. This isn’t sponsored by the way. Just a recommendation. I don’t do sponsored posts. Unless it’s Go-To and then I pay myself with almond croissants and kisses on the hand. Recommend your best food cheat below, why donya. #recommendnation

A photo posted by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Jul 26, 2016 at 3:48am PDT

Even Zoe Foster Blake knows she has the fridge of dreams, “Look!” she cries. “It’s a bloody TV ad fridge.”

True, it does look suspiciously like the fridge that starred in the latest Westinghouse commercial.

Yes, Foster Blake has a fridge stocked with prepped meals by a Australian company Youfoodz to make life a bit easier with husband, Hamish Blake away interstate this week.

And that, my friends, is smart with a capital S. Here’s why. The best piece of parenting advice going around is this: Get as much help as you can.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

Foster Blake ended her post asking followers to recommend their best food cheat. And that they did. The comments section is now packed with recommendations for providers of prepared meals.

Watch: Zoe Foster Blake shares her best ever beauty tips. Post continues after video.

For what it’s worth, if you’re in Melbourne,  I’m a big fan of Let Lulu, myself. But one Senior Editor at Mamamia has just told me, “I saw Zoe’s shout out to YouFoodz last night and got sucked in. I’m trying them next week.”

This savvy senior editor isn’t the only one high fiving Foster Blake for her fridge of champions.

Lina wrote, “Clever Lady.”

Carly said, “totally get it, sometimes you just gotta do whatever makes the week a little easier!”

Poppy chimed in with, “My hubby does FIFO so I live on massive batch meals pre-portioned into Tupperware dishes. Do I get sick of chicken soup after 6 nights straight? You bet my lazy, chubby little heart I do, but not as much as I’d get sick of cooking and washing up every night!!”

Because, as Foster Blake herself says, “cooking can suck a doz.”

Zoe Foster-Blake on Instagram
zoe fb instagram 1
zoe fb instagram 2
zoe fb instagram 3
zoe fb instagram 4
zoe fb instagram 5
zoe fb instagram 6
zoe fb instagram 7
zoe fb instagram 8
zoe fb instagram 9
zoe fb instagram 10
zoe fb instagram 11
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???