Take a peek inside Zoe Foster Blake's fridge.

Foster Blake ended her post asking followers to recommend their best food cheat. And that they did. The comments section is now packed with recommendations for providers of prepared meals.

Watch: Zoe Foster Blake shares her best ever beauty tips. Post continues after video.

For what it’s worth, if you’re in Melbourne, I’m a big fan of Let Lulu, myself. But one Senior Editor at Mamamia has just told me, “I saw Zoe’s shout out to YouFoodz last night and got sucked in. I’m trying them next week.”

This savvy senior editor isn’t the only one high fiving Foster Blake for her fridge of champions.

Lina wrote, “Clever Lady.”

Carly said, “totally get it, sometimes you just gotta do whatever makes the week a little easier!”

Poppy chimed in with, “My hubby does FIFO so I live on massive batch meals pre-portioned into Tupperware dishes. Do I get sick of chicken soup after 6 nights straight? You bet my lazy, chubby little heart I do, but not as much as I’d get sick of cooking and washing up every night!!”

Because, as Foster Blake herself says, “cooking can suck a doz.”

Zoe Foster-Blake on Instagram

zoe fb instagram 1

zoe fb instagram 2

zoe fb instagram 3

zoe fb instagram 4

zoe fb instagram 5

zoe fb instagram 6

zoe fb instagram 7

zoe fb instagram 8

zoe fb instagram 9

zoe fb instagram 10