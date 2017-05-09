health

Five vitamin deficiencies you can see on your face.

Many Australian women suffer from at least one vitamin or mineral deficiency.

Some are more serious than others, having consequences for fertility, mental health, bone strength, pain, and immune function.

Watch: The most common nutritional deficiencies for women. (Post continues after video.)

Video by MWN

Interestingly, there are a number of physical symptoms of such deficiencies that aren’t widely known – meaning some people suffer for years before finding out their symptoms are related to a health issue that could be easily combated.

Of course, if you think you might have a deficiency, it’s important to consult your GP. But there are a few warning signs we should all be looking out for.

Pale lips.

Pale lips can be a sign of iron deficiency – a deficiency particularly common among young women, due to chronic blood loss during menstruation. Over one million Australians suffer from iron deficiency or anaemia, which can cause tiredness, fatigue and breathlessness.

Other physical symptoms include bruising easily and a sore or swollen tongue. (Post continues after gallery.)

10 foods you never knew were healthy

Is bread healthy?
BreadKATIE THOMSITT, Dieticians Australia spokesperson says: "Lots of people shy away from bread to achieve weight loss. But bread is such an important source of fibre, and plays such a helpful role in weight loss and preventing bowel cancer. A couple of slices of a dark, seedy bread per day is absolutely fine."
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well
ADVERTISEMENT
Is cheese healthy?
CheeseKATIE SAYS: "Cheese is definitely a higher fat source of dairy, but still a good dairy fat. Choose low-fat options if you have it regularly, otherwise consume it in moderation. One serve of dairy is 30g, so a couple of slices is absolutely fine."
Is chocolate healthy?
ChocolateKARA LANDAU, The Travelling Dietician says: "Studies have been able to show that dark chocolate can improve insulin sensitivity, reduce blood pressure in healthy individuals, protect against heart disease, and improve HDL good cholesterol (not a bad start for such a tasty food!). Dark chocolate also contains polyphenols, whilst white chocolate does not. These polyphenolic compounds are able to relax blood vessels allowing for better blood circulation, and thereby assisting with the maintenance of healthy blood pressure levels."
Is coffee healthy?
CoffeeKATIE SAYS: "Coffee is a really good snack, in particular if its milk-based to get the dairy in - for example, a skim latte. As long as its in moderation - daily guidelines say a maximum of three per day! And you want lots of water on top of that."
ADVERTISEMENT
Are eggs healthy?
EggsKARA SAYS: "Yes, even the yolks are good for you! Healthy fat soluble vitamins, as well as half the protein found in an egg, are all found in the yolk!"
Is avocado healthy?
Avocado KATIE SAYS: "Avocado is a healthy fat. Lots of people think its high-fat and not good for you, but its rich in mono unsaturated fats, which give you protection against heart disease. It also helps with controlling lower cholesterol levels."
Are nuts healthy?
nutsKATIE SAYS: "Nuts fall into the same category as avocado - they have lots of healthy oils and fibre."
ADVERTISEMENT
Is dairy healthy?
dairyKARA SAYS: "Often milk and yoghurts are fortified with Vitamin D (a fat soluble vitamin) which requires a small amount of fat to be present in order for the body to absorb it, therefore having the full fat variety can be of value to enhance the nutritional benefits from the products' consumption. The fat in the dairy also aids with satiety, which could prevent unhealthy snacking at a later point in the day."
Is potato healthy?
PotatoKATIE SAYS: "Potato always gets a bad rap as a starchy vegetable, but it's an excellent source of fibre. Sweet potato in particular is great for weight management and sugar level control. Potatoes are also really rich in potassium."
ADVERTISEMENT
Is red meat healthy?
Red meatKARA SAYS: People tend to restrict red meat unnecessarily, thinking that its high in saturated fat. "But lean red meat is high in protein, CLA (which has been found to be associated with lower body fat percentages), B12, iron and zinc. These are all nutrients we want to get into our body!"

Here’s what you should eat if you’re low in iron:

  • Red meat: Beef, pork, lamb and veal.
  • Beef and chicken liver.
  • Fish: Sardines, oysters, shellfish and mussels.
  • Legumes: Lima beans, kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, baked beans and lentils.
  • Vegetables: Broccoli, green peas, kale and spinach.

A rash that won’t go away.

If you have a rash that just won’t go away, it could be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. B12 deficiency has also been linked to dermatitis, and changes in skin pigmentation and irritation, as well as cracks in the corners of the mouth.

Other symptoms include light sensitivity, anaemia, throat swelling and soreness, and a swollen tongue.

A rash could be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Image via iStock.
ADVERTISEMENT

Foods rich in vitamin B12 include:

  • Mushrooms
  • Spinach
  • Lamb
  • Almonds
  • Sun-dried tomatoes
  • Turkey
  • Asparagus
  • Yoghurt

Puffy eyes.

Iodine deficiency can cause puffy eyes, which persist all day long. This deficiency is a global health issue, affecting over two billion people. At severe levels, brain damage can result.

Other symptoms include slowed brain function, slowed metabolism, and cysts.

Here's what you should eat if you're low in iodine:

  • Fish
  • Shell fish
  • Bread
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Eggs
  • Sushi
  • Milk

Excessive bruising.

A vitamin C deficiency can be the cause of excessive bruising. Even a minor deficiency can cause a person to bruise more easily than usual.

Bruising easily can signal a vitamin C deficiency. Image via iStock.

Bleeding gums are also a common sign of vitamin C deficiency, as is dry hair and skin, and infections that won't heal.

Other symptoms include fatigue, mood changes, weight loss, and joint and muscle aches.

The following foods are particularly high in vitamin C:

  • Oranges
  • Kale
  • Broccoli
  • Strawberries
  • Grapefruit
  • Chilli peppers
  • Cauliflower

Dry bumps on arms.

An omega 3 deficiency has a number of skin-related symptoms - such as small bumps on the upper arms and legs.

Omega 3 deficiency is generally related to dryness in the skin - so can manifest in dry, straw-like hair, brittle nails, dandruff and dry eyes.

Other symptoms include an inability to concentrate, depression, anxiety and mood swings.

These are the foods you might need more of if you're deficient in omega 3 fats:

  • Seafood: Fish oil, fish roe, tuna and smoked salmon
  • Walnuts
  • Vegetables: Spinach and brocolli
  • Soybeans
  • Chia seeds
  • Eggs (specifically the yolk)

It's important to always seek medical advice if you suspect you might have a vitamin or mineral deficiency - but keep an eye out for some of the visible signs. Sometimes they're symptoms of something far more severe.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???