Sympathy pregnancies are real, and here's why

As a man who has played the supporting role in four pregnancies, Reservoir Dad is disappointed at those who claim the serious male-ailment Couvade Syndrome doesn't exist.
Couvade Syndrome – otherwise known as sympathy pregnancy – is real, according to this favourite Aussie video blogger. Just like 'man-flu', he says, sympathy pregnancies do occur.
For those who want conclusive proof, here's the man himself.
Reservoir Dad is one of our favourite Aussie dad bloggers. He's hilarious and a massive over-sharer.
We love him.
