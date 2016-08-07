Sylvia Jeffreys has upped the ante on her workout regime prior to her wedding.

Being announced as one of this year’s City2Surf ambassadors couldn’t have come at a better time for Channel 9 news presenter Sylvia Jeffreys, who is in the midst of preparing for her wedding to Pete Stefanovic.

“Quite conveniently, it’s probably helping me with my wedding training as well,” the 30-year-old told The Sydney Morning Herald, admitting, “I was just thrilled to be invited to be a part of it because I needed that motivation.”

Pete and Sylvia following the proposal. Source: Instagram.

Jeffreys and Stefanovic became engaged during a recent holiday in Europe, with the pair keeping the exciting news under wraps for a full two weeks until they returned home to Australia in July.

"It was in France, in the Bordeaux region, it was beautiful," she said. "He was on one knee in a vineyard and popped the question."

Training aside though, the Today Show star says the date for their wedding is still to be set.

Jeffreys shares the story behind the proposal. Post continues...

"No plans. I don't even know where to start," she said, adding the couple are "just enjoying it for the moment."

One thing that's for sure though, is that when the date does arrive her infamous brother-in-law and co-worker Karl Stefanovic will be one to keep an eye on.