Oh, look! It's the private island where Sylvia and Pete spent their honeymoon.

Remember that time Sylvia Jeffreys and Pete Stefanovic got married and Instagram descended into a frenzy and a paparazzo drove his cute lil’ Holden hatchback into a dam?

Ah, such fond memories.

Well, because we haven’t quite had enough coverage of the Australian media’s answer to Kate and Wills, I found myself thinking today, ‘Where on God’s green earth did Sylvia and Pete celebrate their honeymoon?’

Fear not, reader friends! I have found (googled) the destination where the TODAY show personalities basked in marital bliss.

(It’s this kind of investigative journalism that compels me to make-out with my university degree late at night.)

Ahem. Let me introduce you to the Kokomo Private Island in Fiji.

Did you read that?

A prrrrriiiiivate island. A PRIVATE ISLAND.