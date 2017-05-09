Oh, look! It's the private island where Sylvia and Pete spent their honeymoon.

Remember that time Sylvia Jeffreys and Pete Stefanovic got married and Instagram descended into a frenzy and a paparazzo drove his cute lil’ Holden hatchback into a dam?
Ah, such fond memories.
Well, because we haven’t quite had enough coverage of the Australian media’s answer to Kate and Wills, I found myself thinking today, ‘Where on God’s green earth did Sylvia and Pete celebrate their honeymoon?’
Fear not, reader friends! I have found (googled) the destination where the TODAY show personalities basked in marital bliss.
(It’s this kind of investigative journalism that compels me to make-out with my university degree late at night.)
Ahem. Let me introduce you to the Kokomo Private Island in Fiji.
Did you read that?
A prrrrriiiiivate island. A PRIVATE ISLAND.