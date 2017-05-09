Sylvia Jeffreys' early morning routine makes your 6am alarm look generous.

If the sound of your early morning alarm going off each day makes you want to cry, spare a thought for news presenter Sylvia Jeffreys, who detailed her day-to-day routine on Tuesday.

Starting with a snap time-stamped 4:11 am, (I honestly feel like I’m going to vomit from sleep exhaustion just typing that), Jeffreys shared a step-by-step of her weekday morning rituals, starting with being dressed, rugged up in a coat and having just arrived at the Channel 9 office.

Watch: Sylvia Jeffreys and Pete Stefanovic send a big wedding thanks out to Today viewers. Post continues…

Video by Today

Incredibly, even that early in the morning Jeffreys looked ultra-glowing and well rested, which confirms my belief that life is cruel and unkind to mere mortals.

The following image, posted eight minutes later at 4.19 am shows Jeffreys reading the morning newspapers and catching up with what’s going on around the world.