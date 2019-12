Team Jeffreys ready to go! See you on the other side. @andrew_jeffreys @cityrunseries #city2surf A photo posted by Sylvia Jeffreys (@sylviajeffreys) on Aug 13, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

She also offered some advice to her fellow race-goers, telling them to “conserve some energy” for the final leg of the race, where spectators would be waiting and cheering.

“You want to be looking full of big bouncy strides to the end running past them,” she laughed.

With the race over for another year, we hope Sylvia is enjoying that well-earned glass of wine!