Sylvia Jefferys and Peter Stefanovic share snaps of romantic getaway.

We’re officially on ring watch.

After a year of long distance, Sylvia Jeffreys, 28, and Peter Stefanovic, 32, have reunited in the most romantic way possible. In Paris, of course.

The Channel 9 journalists have shared a number of cute snaps of each other, enjoying the sights.

“Paris, pure magic. Au revoir for now. We will be back @peter_stefanovic,” Slyvia wrote from outside the Lourve.

Peter also shared an Instagram picture of the couple in a cafe in Paris, “We got the hang of this French thing. On the Hemingway trail through Parisian bars with @sylviajeffreys.”

The couple met earlier this year while working together on The Today Show, but Peter had to return to Europe where he is currently based as a correspondent.

Despite the distance, Sylvia previously revealed to Daily Mail Australia that the pair are working well, explaining, "It's not hard at all, it's all good. We're both working really hard at the moment, we'll have a holiday this Christmas together."

Peter's brother and Today's co-host Karl Stefanovic has previously teased the couple on air about when they'll be tying the knot. In June, Karl asked Sylvia if marrying Peter was, “something you would consider in your future?” to which Jeffreys replied she “would like to keep my options open, test the water”.

Maybe Sylvia will be coming home with a very sparkly Christmas present.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for more pictures of the loved up couple...



Peter and Sylvia.

Sylvia with Jayne Azzo and Lizzie Pearl

Sylvia Jeffreys

Sylvia with co-stars Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic

Sylvia and some friends and co-stars

Sylvia and Lisa Wilkinson

Sylvia and Emma Freedman

Sylvia and Ben Fordham on Today

Sylvia and cameraman Glenn Edwards

Peter Stefanovic

Peter with Luka Wilson in Gaza City

Peter Stefanovic in Paris

Peter and Sylvia in Paris

Peter and Karl

Peter with some friends and co-stars

