Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Friend jailed for supplying pills to Sylvia Choi who died at Stereosonic musical festival.

26y/o man who supplied Sylvia Choi with ecstasy before her Stereosonic death freed on bail. @Sophie_Walsh9 #9News https://t.co/FYn3vcjrQW — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 15, 2016

A friend of pharmacist Sylvia Choi, who supplied her with a “yellow Snapchat” ecstasy pill and an MDMA capsule that killed her at the Stereosonic musical festival last November, has been sentenced to a minimum of six months in jail.

Physiotherapist Daniel Dung Huynh, 26, was released on bail after his legal team appealed his one-year maximum sentence yesterday.

The court heard that Huynh arranged the drugs for Choi, her boyfriend Sam Song and eight other friends.

In a WhatsApp conversation about the ecstasy pills Huynh told the group to take the drugs in halves reports Fairfax Media.

“They’re called yellow snapchats,” the court heard Huynh said.

“About 200-250mg in concentration. Its suggested all over the net to take half. Then the other half and hr later. Btw if ever caught and brought into questioning by cops and u don’t have anything on you Deny deny deny and say it must have been the weird mirky water you drank from a random.”

Ms Choi wrote saying: “Hmm have a bad track record with halves lol.”

Huynh: “At most then syl do half and then the next half 15 mins later.”

Ms Choi: “Yea I suppose”.

Mr Song told police that at the festival, around 5.15pm she told him. “I took it”, but later told him she was not “feeling her high”

He claims he saw her drinking from a water bottle “with stuff in it, but around 8pm she was unsteady on her feet.

She was rushed to hospital but died that evening.

2. Woman jailed for 1997 baby snatch from hospital.

South African court sentences woman to 10 years in prison for snatching baby Zephany Nurse 19 years ago https://t.co/ptcXQmIuNc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 15, 2016

A woman who snatched a newborn baby from her mother’s bedside in 1997 has been jailed for ten years after her crime was finally discovered 17 years later.

Zephany Nurse was taken from hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, by a woman dressed as a member of medical staff as her mother recovered from a caesarean section operation.

Her abductor, a woman now aged 51, managed to keep the crime secret for years and raised Zephany as her own daughter. The woman was finally discovered when she enrolled Zephany – who had been renamed – at the same school as her biological sister and staff noticed their resemblance. DNA tests later confirmed their suspicions.

Overnight the woman, cannot be named to protect the identity of her victim was jailed.

Zephany’s biological parents, Celeste and Morne Nurse, said they never lost hope that she would eventually be found. But according to The Daily Mail their daughter has since rejected them as she apparently considers her kidnapper’s family to be her own. Zephany is continuing to live with the man who brought her up as a father.