Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Sydney tornado causes $50m of damage leaving homes destroyed and trees uprooted.

Family home destroyed in Kurnell hours after selling at auction. https://t.co/wsE40CENcF pic.twitter.com/hMXaSDZkme — smh.com.au (@smh) December 16, 2015

The tornado that ripped through the Sydney suburb of Kurnell yesterday has caused up to $50 million worth of damage.

The tornado hit at 10.30am yesterday ripping the roof off a school and pulling trees from the ground. Forecaster Michael Logan said the wind speeds recorded were “up there” with the fastest ever registered in the Sydney area.

“We don’t get situations like that without it being a tornado,” he said.

“It is what’s called a super cell thunderstorm and they’re one of the most dangerous thunderstorms we get.”

One family had only sold their home for a record price on Wednesday – to find it destroyed by the tornado. Frank and Michelle Partlic who sold their Kurnell home for a suburb record of $1.15 million told The Daily Telegraph they were still hoping the sale would go through.

Three people suffered injuries caused by shattered glass with the winds just 27km/h slower than the 240km/h gusts that flattened Darwin during Cyclone Tracy in 1974 reports The Daily Telegraph.

2. US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25% first time in a decade.

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen makes statement about decision to increase US interest rates by 0.25% https://t.co/d862bfTVn1 — Sky News Tonight (@SkyNewsTonight) December 16, 2015

In a move with potential global repercussions the US Federal reserve has raised interest rates for the first time in nine years. The historic decision officially marks the end of the global financial crisis.

The move takes the range of rates banks offer to lend to each other overnight – the Federal Funds rate – to between 0.25% and 0.5%.

The US central bank also raised its projection for economic growth next year slightly, from 2.3% to 2.4%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia senior economist Peter Dragicevich said ahead of the decision that it was “monumental.”

3. Morcombes say they will march for Allison Baden-Clay.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe have thrown their support behind the #DoingIt4Allison rally #7News https://t.co/VoA3ZoveDq — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) December 16, 2015

Bruce and Denise Morcombe have said they will march in tomorrow’s rally against the downgrading of Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction.

“In a democratic society we have the right for peaceful protest and that’s exactly what this is,” Bruce Morecombe told The Courier Mail.

“The communities of southeast Queensland and greater Australia are not happy with the decision made last week. If the laws need changing, that’s what we’d like to happen, so this can’t happen again.

“We have walked the same corridors of the Supreme Court in Queensland as Allison’s parents.

4. Perth man jailed for fatal Bali crash.

Perth man Joshua Terelinck jailed for Bali motorcycle death https://t.co/p9djaicVUb #9News pic.twitter.com/hjIOJQ9tSH — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 16, 2015

A Perth man has been sentenced to two months and 15 days’ jail over a Bali motorcycle crash that claimed a local man’s life.

But Joshua Terelinck should be free to return home to Australia next week after time already served.

Terelinck returned to Bali to face the dangerous driving charges, which carried a maximum penalty of six years’ jail, saying he felt it was the right thing to do.

5. Adoption rates hit new low.

Adoption rates reach new low, state departments urged to put children first https://t.co/sJDPjIzsmC #abcnews — Rubby Lim (@allinonesgnews) December 16, 2015

The latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report shows just 292 children were adopted in Australia last financial year, marking a 74 per cent decline since 1991.

The ABC reports that at the same time there are 43,009 children in foster care.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter has called on state child protection agencies to shift their attitudes towards adoption.