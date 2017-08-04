Terror suspects planned TWO attacks: one in the air, the other on public transport.

A Sydney-based terror plot to bring down a plane included an aborted attempt to place an improvised explosive device on an Etihad flight out of Sydney on July 15.

Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Michael Phelan on Friday said at no point did the IED breach airport security.

“It did not get through security,” he told reporters.

There was a second terror plot related to the building of an improvised chemical dispersion device to release colourless toxic gas – possibly on public transport according to The Age.

“It was designed to release the highly toxic hydrogen sulfide,” Mr Phelan said, but he stressed the alleged conspirators “were a mile-and-a-half from having a functioning chemical dispersion device”.