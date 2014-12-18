news

He watched the Sydney siege unfold, not knowing his mother and sister were inside.

Robert Honan was watching the Sydney siege play out on his TV on Monday, concerned and horrified at the situation but not realising just how close he was to the drama.

The father from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast was wondering why he couldn’t reach his mother and sister,who he usually speaks to at least three times a day.

By Monday night, he was growing concerned. His concern turned to terror when we was woken at 2.30am by a phone call to say his mother had been shot.

Robert and his child. Image via Facebook.

Robin Hope, 74, was in the cafe with her 52-year-old daughter Louisa. They were among the last to get out of the Lindt cafe, having to be carried out on stretchers due to injuries sustained from police stun-guns during the crossfire.

Mr Honan and his partner Danielle Svensen lit a candle in their home on Monday night for the hostages.

“We went to bed thinking, ‘Those poor people,’ and were completely oblivious to the fact that our family was in there as well,” said Ms Svensen.

Louisa had been used by Man Haron Monis as a human shield throughout the siege, with family and friends saying the gunman picked her because she has a disability.

A woman laying flowers at Martin Place on Tuesday morning.

She has multiple sclerosis and requires a walking stick at all times. But she stayed close to the gunman for hours, even as she grew weary.

“She is a very strong lady, she has a brilliant mind. But she wouldn’t have been able to defend herself physically,” her close friend and neighbour
“He’s picked her as the shield because she’s crippled, she can’t fight back.”

“While he was holding her, Louisa’s mother was screaming at him telling him to let her go,” Louisa’s ex-husband Tony said.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

The sea of flowers by Tuesday afternoon. Image via Getty.

“Louisa was saying, ‘Mum, stop it’, telling her to keep quiet. Her mum could have escaped apparently but refused to leave her daughter behind. What mother would? They are as close as mother and daughter can be.”

Louisa and her mother are recovering from surgery at the moment. Mr Honan says his sister is likely to remain in hospital for the next month.

Click through the gallery below for tributes to the hostages. 
Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place
Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place
Katrina Dawson's children leave her a note.
Flowers.
Sydney-flowers
bouquet
Floral tributes at Martin Place
A woman places a bouquet
A muslim bride places flowers at Martin Place
The scene from above
Tori Johnson's father visits the memorial.
Via @nova969.
Via Getty images.
Via @Champsbutterfly.
Via @DaveyCampbell85.
Via @plmcky.
mike-baird-tribute.jpg
Via @Anneke363Y.
Via Facebook.
Via @UKolizer.
Via @2DAYFM.
Via @shannonbyrne23.
Via @newscomauHQ.
Via @Y7News.
Via @hollaitskim.
Via @BFMunchkin.
Via Channel 9.
Via Channel 10.
Via ABC News.
Via Channel 10.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via @RhiannonHoyle.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via @kerrinbinnie
Via @stephanieando.
Via @MCG.
Via @dailytelegraph.
Via @jason_om.
Via @stephanieando.
Via @lizziepearl.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.
Via Getty Images.

Some more social media tributes:
CEO of World Vision Australia Tim Costello
Australia's Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane
Flag flying at half mast at Parliament House. Photo via @kerrninbinnie.
Lindt Australia.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Prime Minister Tony Abbott
Russell Crowe
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Shane Warne
UK Prime Minister David Cameron.
Chrissie Swan
Rebel Wilson
Federal MP Anthony Albanese
NSW Premier Mike Baird
City of Sydney Mayor Clover Moore
New Zealand Prime Minister John Key
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???