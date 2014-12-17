"Guys, I love each and every one of you," she wrote as she waited to learn her fate.

She was only working in the Lindt cafe to fill in time over her the summer break, and now it’s a job that 19-year-old Fiona Ma will never forget.

The teenager quickly became known to the public during the tumultuous events of Monday’s siege as she used her Facebook account to keep in touch with friends and loved ones during the ordeal.

Fiona Ma.

“I’m getting your messages everyone! Thank you, you beautiful souls,” she wrote on her Facebook wall.

“Guys, I love each and every one of you.”

An outstanding graduate from James Ruse Agricultural College in 2013, Fiona was working at the Martin Place cafe on study break from the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

The John Lincoln Youth Community Award winner is praised as a high-achieving student and upstanding member of her local community.