The families of two girls switched at birth are suing for millions.

The French families of two girls who were switched at birth have appeared in court, suing doctors and the clinic involved the case.

For years, two French couples had doubts over whether their daughters were really theirs and a DNA test eventually confirmed their worst fears, revealing the girls were switched at birth.

The families of the girls now aged 20 were in court in the south-eastern city of Grasse, suing for more than $US15 million in damages.

The story began in July 1994, when Sophie Serrano gave birth to Manon at a clinic in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, near Grasse.

The baby suffered from jaundice and doctors put her in an incubator equipped with lights to treat the problem along with another affected newborn girl.

A nurse then unwittingly switched them, and while both mothers immediately expressed doubt about the babies, pointing to their different hair lengths, they were sent home anyway.