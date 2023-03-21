Should I watch it? Swarm, the Beyoncé-inspired TV show that everyone will be talking about.

Swarm is one of those shows you don't expect. An unlikeable main protagonist who is homicidal and bloodthirsty, an allusive celebrity who is so far removed from the world that we barely see them and a plot that tells us a lot of cold, hard truths.

Basically, it's the best show I've watched this year and you should watch it too so we can rave about it together.

Currently, I'm watching Swarm on Prime Video, for the second time — and it's still just as confronting as the first time it came across my screen. And right now, the rest of the world is tuning in to see the fictional reality chaos that is Swarm.

Watch the trailer for Swarm on Prime Video. Post continues after video.



Video via Prime Video.

Here's everything you need to know about the show.

What is Swarm about?

Swarm tells the tale of a young woman named Andrea "Dre" Greene (Dominique Fishback) who is obsessed with global recording artist Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown).

Just like Dre's sister Marissa (Chloe Bailey), there is no one who can compare to Ni'Jah. She sells out stadium world tours, and her music charts globally and her fans are not like normal fans — they're part of a cult-like fandom called "The Swarm".

The girls' love for Ni'Jah brought them close together as children but now, years later, it's become clear their obsession over the singer and one another is doing more harm than good.

Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback in Swarm. Image: Prime Video.