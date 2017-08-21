Recently I decided to change the path of my life and take stock of what is important in my world.

Since my son, Flynn, was 12 weeks old I have been working full-time in a corporate job. Each morning I would leave him at 6.30am while he was still curled up safe in bed and not see him again until 5pm each night after he was exhausted from a full day of adventures without me. Recently, Flynn turned three and, let’s be honest, his whole life is a great adventure right now.

I can’t tell you how many times I have been stuck in peak hour traffic wishing I could just turn the car around and head home to spend the day with Flynn, building cubbies, running around the park or swimming at our local pool together.

I love my job, I really do, but the honest truth is I was only working full-time because my husband and I need the money. We decided to buy a home in the city, leaving us with a big mortgage and it feels like we chained ourselves to the bank. Each month every dollar is already committed for mortgage, bills, fuel, parking for work…. the essentials of life.

Not a dollar to spare for savings……so here I am working, all for what?

Every week, I would come home to my husband, feeling grumpy and shaking my head about how tired I was, how little time there was left over in the week to have a 'life' and how trapped I felt in the cycle. I have been working full-time since my son was 12 weeks old, even though that was never the plan.

When Flynn was four weeks old my husband came home with a career ending back injury.

I can still remember sitting on the couch with my new baby and my husband walking in the door and telling me the surgeon told him he couldn’t go back to work. When we bought the house 12 weeks earlier and I went through the finances I never factored in that my husband’s career would end overnight. We had no back-up plan.

Overnight, I went from thinking I would have at least a year off on maternity cover, to literally being back in the office full-time 12 weeks after giving birth. It was not what I thought motherhood would look like.