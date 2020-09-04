Chelsea's mum took her own life in prison. She's broken and can't afford her funeral.

﻿

﻿WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the name and description of a person who has died.

The following deals with suicide, which may be triggering for some readers. If you're struggling, support is available 24 hours a day through Lifeline. Call 13 11 14.





Chelsea Fisher's fondest memories of her mother, Suzzanne Davis, are also some of her earliest. She was around three years old. Her mum would take her for long walks, and together they'd pick mulberries from a towering tree.

"She was so caring," the Perth woman told Mamamia. "Really kind, and soft-natured. She was just one of the nicest people, especially considering what she'd been through."

On August 13, Suzzanne took her own life in Perth's Melaleuca Women's Prison, just 12 days after her 47th birthday.

"I thought we had time." ﻿

Suzzanne, a Torres Strait Islander woman, endured more struggle than most in her 47 years.

The picture Chelsea, 25, paints of her mother's upbringing is one heavy with addiction, abuse and trauma. ﻿

She was introduced to drugs at 13, and it's that which Chelsea identifies as the root cause of her offending. Suzzanne spent much of her adult life in and out of prison, an existence that saw Chelsea placed in foster care at the age of four.

When she was young, she'd visit Suzzanne weekly.

"There was a caravan, so I'd go for day visits. We'd play Playstation, and she'd tutor me," Chelsea said. "I suffered really badly from ADHD; I was always in therapy, I couldn't concentrate, and I never studied. But she used to try to get me to... She was so smart. She was good at everything."

Chelsea visiting her mum on her 8th birthday. Image: Supplied. The last time Chelsea saw her mother in person was in 2014.