In 1998, Suzanne Lyall got off a bus near her college dorm. She hasn't been seen since.

On the evening of Monday, March 2, 1998, Suzanne Lyall boarded a bus on her way home from work at the State University of New York.

It was late, and she had just finished her part-time job in a computer store in Albany.

According to the FBI, Suzanne departed the bus at the University's Collins Circle at approximately 9:45pm. She was roughly a three-minute walk away from her dormitory.

But Suzanne never made it home. At the age of 19, Suzanne vanished.

What happened between exiting the bus and travelling to her dorm has never been pieced together, despite being the subject of a 22-year-long investigation.

It wasn't until the next morning that the first alarm was raised, when Suzanne's boyfriend, Richard, called her parents.

"Her boyfriend told us that she was missing. I believe he said that 'Suzanne didn't come home last night' or something to that effect," Doug Lyall, Suzanne's father, told CBS News in 2010.

Suzanne Lyall went missing in 1998. Image: FBI.

Her parents, Doug and Mary Lyall, subsequently called campus police to report Suzanne as missing.

There were no signs that Suzanne ever made it to the dorm, but her mother does say there were hints she was intending to return home after her shift. Mary Lyall told Crimesider: "When the dorm was looked at later, it looked as if she was coming back. Her hair dryer was on the bed, all her personal items were still there... she had money on top of her desk, change."

Investigators enlisted the help of the public in their search for the teenager.

They revealed she had a brown birthmark on her left calf, a mole on her left cheek and a surgical scar on her left foot.

On the night of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with a long black trench coat, and carrying a black tote bag.