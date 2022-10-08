This post features details of kidnapping, which may be upsetting for some readers.

Australian woman Susan Gervaise has enjoyed an unexpected reunion, recently finding her family after 53 years apart.

Susan, 57, has shared the strange story of how she found her siblings after being taken from them, and her mother, at the age of four.

Promising to take her on the holiday of a lifetime, a neighbouring family took Susan with the permission of her mother. However, they did not return the young girl, who lived her life as their daughter.

Susan had a tough start to life, living on a traveller’s site with her mother and five siblings, who were constantly being moved in and out of foster homes.

The family who raised her also lived on the traveller’s site and befriended four-year-old Susan. They offered to take her to Disney World in 1969, which her mother agreed to, handing over her birth certificate so she could be added to their passport.

She would never see her daughter again.

“I was befriended by a couple on the site who were from Scotland,” Susan explained in an interview with The Mirror.

“The woman, who I call my mum, had MS (multiple sclerosis) and they had two sons. I think they wanted a girl,” she continued.

"I have always been happy growing up. I travelled the world.

"I lived with the travelling community and lived a cherished life where I was spoiled rotten," she said.