Susan Boyle famously sang about dreaming a dream on Britain’s Got Talent. And now, at the age of 53, the Scottish singer is dating her first boyfriend, a dreamy American doctor.

Susan, who once admitted she’d never been kissed, told The Mirror that her new beau had chatted her up after attending one of her concerts and was a “perfect gentleman”.

“It’s very early days so we’ll see what happens. I hope he comes over,” she told The Sun.

“I don’t want to say any more about who he is right now as that would be unfair on him. All I’ll say is we are around the same age and he is a very nice guy.”

The star, who became a household name after winning Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009, has also spoken out about her recent diagnosis with Asperger’s syndrome.

“Since the diagnosis, I’ve learned strategies for coping and the best one is to just walk away. If I feel I’m going to take a mood swing, I get up and leave,” she said.

Congratulations to Susan Boyle who continues to prove that you’re never too old to have an international career, good health and a blossoming personal life.