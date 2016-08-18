Australian Survivor is back on our screens this Sunday, in what I can only assume is it’s 317th season worldwide. We all know the drill by now. Tribes, challenges, boobs and abs strength and strategy.

But in Australia? It’s only season three, and it just keeps getting better.

This year’s hook?

‘You’ve never met a Survivor like this’.

Damn straight. Channel 10 have scoured the country to find us the most fascinating and bizarre Aussies to maroon in Samoa, all in the name of bloody good TV.

This week on The Binge, Laura Brodnik and Monique Bowley are salivating over the line-up of contestants.

From a meter-maid to a magician, whoever was in charge of casting, you truly have a gift.

Here are some of our favourites from the 2016 Australian Survivor batch that we cannot wait to see in action:

HOT DAD LEE

Ah yes, Lee. Our obligatory eye-candy. He's got kids... and ummm abs... OK next.

Watch: Australian Survivor Promo... Post continues below.

BAD-ASS SUE