Dr Mary Neal survived after being declared "cold-to-the-touch dead". This is what she saw.

In 1999, Dr Mary Neal, an orthopedic spine surgeon, had a near-death experience.

The mother-of-four from Jackson Hole, New York was kayaking in Southern Chile with a group of friends when her kayak was pinned at the bottom of a waterfall.

For the next 20-plus minutes, Neal was trapped underwater.

"I was not breathing. My torso was absolutely plastered to the front deck of the boat. I could feel my bones breaking," Neal said in Netflix's new docuseries, Surviving Death.

"I thought, 'I should be screaming', but I wasn't. I felt no pain, no fear, no panic. I felt more alive than I've ever felt."

Watch the trailer for Netflix's new documentary series, Surviving Death, below. Post continues after video.

When Neal was eventually pulled from the water, she had been without oxygen for 24 minutes.

According to The Huffington Post, another kayaker in the group described her as "blue, waxy, no heartbeat, no breathing, cold-to-the-touch dead."

But after being resuscitated, Neal miraculously survived the ordeal, telling her fellow kayakers that she had been to heaven.

"I could feel my spirit peeling away from my body, and my spirit went up towards the heavens. I was immediately greeted by a group of... somethings. I don’t know what to call them. People? Spirits? Beings?" Neal said, reflecting on her near-death experience.

"I didn’t recognise any of them but they had been important in my life somehow, like a grandparent who died before I was born.

"They were so overjoyed to welcome me and greet me and love me."

Speaking on Surviving Death, Neal described being led by the "beings" down a pathway which was "covered with hundreds and thousands of flowers".