How to survive mothers' group, when you’re not really a mothers' group sort of a person.

Now, this isn’t a soppy telemovie, where your plucky heroine goes to mothers' group and it changes her life (while she solves a crime and realises her dream of becoming a professional ballerina).

However, I can say that after two kids – and two mothers' groups – I’ve met some incredible friends, and I’ve had many hilarious and informative conversations. Then again, I’ve also encountered some people I don’t necessarily need to see again, and had chats so boring I’ve fallen into a micro-sleep.

So whether you’re adverse to all forms of forced group frivolity (like me), are naturally introverted or simply cringe at the thought of all that estrogen-fuelled oversharing, here are some of the lessons I’ve learnt along the way:

‘I’ve already got friends.’

Sure, but do you have friends who are: a) are around on weekdays, b) want regular catch-ups, and c) willing to listen to you talk in excrutiating detail about the contents of your baby’s nappy?

Sometimes, just having someone who’s there and gets it is exactly what you need after a bad day (or week) with a newborn.

Grievances aired, then you can use time with your other friends to oh, I don’t know, actually relax and enjoy yourself.

Get personal.

Being faced with a whole bunch of people you don’t know can be overwhelming, so approach it like Mummy Speed Dating (less alcohol, more crying).

Move around the group and chat to people individually, especially during the early weeks. You may have to tell the same stories 20 times over, but it’s a lot easier than trying to have awkward group conversations when no one really knows each other.

Give it time.

Like with any big group function, you can get stuck with people you don’t see eye-to-eye with, whether you fundamentally disagree on something or just that you find them, well, dull.

But don’t let one dud interaction turn you off: it takes time to forge connections with people. I’ve found that a simple, ‘Gotta go change that nappy!’ is the perfect exit strategy for most situations. Then next time, just politely park your pram as far away from them as humanly possible.

Take control.

Some people enjoy sitting in the same park, drinking the same coffee, every week. Others find that mind-numbingly boring. If you’re in the latter category, then take the reins.

Suggest a new activity or even just a change of venue. Often in group situations no one wants to make a decision, so they’re happy – if not grateful – for someone else to take the lead.