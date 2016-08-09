Nathalie Eiche's boyfriend surprised her mid-flight... with a wedding.

Imagine this: you’re in a long-term relationship. Friends around you are getting engaged, preparing for their wedding day, planning their honeymoon. You feel it should be your turn next.

But your partner gives no sign of hearing wedding bells as you plan your trip to the Mediterranean. No sign as you get to the airport, push and pull your suitcases. No sign as you show your passport. Board the plane. Stow your luggage.

Until the rows of passengers start singing, “I think I wanna marry you”.

This was the first sign for Nathaly Eiche, 28, from Austria, that her trip to Greece was going to be more than a summer getaway.

Her boyfriend of five years Jürgen Bogner, 35, surprised Eiche with a wedding proposal as they boarded the plane.

“The people in front of me starting singing Bruno Mars’ Marry You and they started looking at me,” she told ABC News. “But I didn’t realise this was meant for me.”

But it didn’t stop there.

“Then he said, ‘OK, let’s make this day even more special and let’s get married right now on the plane.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah! Of course! Let’s do that,'” Eiche recalled. “It was unbelievable.”

