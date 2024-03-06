Super will be paid on parental leave from next year, the government announces.

The government will pay superannuation on its paid parental leave from July 1 next year. This will benefit about 180,000 families annually.

Minister for Women Katy Gallagher will announce the move on Thursday when she releases Working for Women, a national strategy to achieve gender equality.

The commitment will be costed in the May budget.

Eligible parents with babies born or adopted from July next year will receive an extra 12 per cent of their government-funded paid parental leave as payment to their super fund.

July 2025 is when employers’ compulsory contributions climb to 12 per cent of salary after climbing from 11 per cent of salary to 11.5 per cent in June this year.

Paid parental leave can be taken flexibly, in blocks as little as a day, until the child turns two, and can be shared between two parents.

The superannuation move follows earlier announced changes to parental leave including expanding the payment to six months by 2026.

Paying super was recommended by the government’s Women’s Economic Equality taskforce.

Gallagher said the data showed clearly that “when women take time out of the workforce to raise children it impacts their retirement incomes with women retiring, on average, with about 25 per cent less super than men”.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said parental leave was “not a welfare payment – it is a workplace entitlement just like annual and sick leave”.