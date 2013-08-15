Sunrise girls go make-up free in an Aussie TV first.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr have gone make-up free in the last hour of Sunrise in an Australian breakfast show first.

After the 8am news bulletin Kochie crossed live to Armytage and Barr having their make-up removed.

“One of the most common questions I get asked is what do the girls look like without make-up,” said executive producer Michael Pell.

“So I thought, why not do a reveal, live on air.”

Samantha Armytage appears in the September issue of Women’s Weekly without make-up and found it “incredibly empowering,” she then suggested the idea to her co-hosts who embraced the move.

Koch and Mark Barreta also had their make-up removed live on air after Barr presented the 8:30am news.

The “Kochie’s Angels” segment with Melissa Hoyer, Shelley Horton and Pru McSweeney also all presented with bare faces.

Bravo Sunrise.

3. Why Katy Perry won’t (hypothetically) vote for Tony Abbott.

Katy Perry spoke with Sydney’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning and Tony Abbot joined them on the line to ask Perry when she would be returning to Australia as his daughters are big fans however the singer was more interested in asking Abbott about gay marriage.

Here’s how it went down if you can’t listen to the audio:

Jackie O: Our next Australian celebrity is Tony Abbott, he is the leader of the opposition, our election is only a few weeks away… very good chance he will be our Prime Minister.

Tony Abbott: Hi Jackie it’s so good to be talking to you, and Katy, I know it’s an election campaign (but) my daughters think you’re the most wonderful singer, I’m very happy to take a bit of time off the election to ask the big question…when are you coming back, we need you, we want you, when are you coming back!



Katy Perry: Yeah politics! Come on that’s not a political question, let’s talk about gay marriage.



Tony Abbott: Now you’re interviewing me Katy.



Katy Perry: Yeah buddy, that’s right. Love is equal, woo!

Jackie O: Mr Abbott isn’t for Gay Marriage, I know you probably are Katy, it’s not really something he wants to pass though.

Katy Perry: Yeah, well I love you as a human being, but I can’t give you my vote then. I still want to meet your daughters.



Tony Abbott: Please, my daughters are fabulous and they would be so excited to meet you, they are desperate to have you…I was introduced to one of your numbers, Hot and Cold, and I thought, maybe that can be my anthem.

Katy Perry: I don’t know if that’s the best song we can pick for a politician. Let me just say I will be in Australia very soon, let’s just say I will be in Australia this year.

Jackie O: You could maybe be meeting the new Prime Minister Katy.