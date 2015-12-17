The interview started out like many others on a breakfast TV show.

A bright sunny live cross. A groomed woman. Notes visible in her hands to read from. A few nerves.

But from about 25 seconds in, you realise this is no ordinary interview. This is about to become a trainwreck.

Yesterday Sunrise made the decision to interview a vaccination refuser for five prime-time minutes.

The hook for the yarn was the fact that this particular “Mum” organised a “chicken pox party” with the intention of infecting other willing children with the disease.

They gifted her valuable breakfast television minutes to explain why she would choose to hold a chicken pox party and to read her “facts” from her notes, which she later admitted she got online.

We won’t go into the details of her claims, here, as Ms Singleton has been given enough of a platform already.

But you can watch the interview here. Strap yourself in.

The highlight is where David Koch asks whether she has any medical qualifications “or do you just google”?

And Sam Armytage gives it a red hot go when interrogating the woman on whether she has vaccinated her children against other deadly diseases like polio or whooping cough.

And spoiler alert… what has been obvious the whole time, this woman is then forced to admit on live TV.

No, she has not vaccinated any of her children against anything.

She is a vaccine refuser. A vaccine denier. A person choosing to put other innocent lives at risk.

And so it becomes apparent that one of the highest-rating breakfast shows in the country has just given a vaccine denier a huge microphone direct to her key target market.

“Each to their own” Kochie finishes it up with. Well no, actually. Not when it comes to vaccination.

I understand this is good TV. It is gripping. It was a cracker.