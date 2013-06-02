Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. News Ltd has reported on a case of two mothers who have alleged they were sacked while on maternity leave. Nona Stanley, 36, and Sarah Poppy, 29, have lodged a claim against their former employer, Service to Youth Council, and are suing for sexual harassment and discrimination.

2. Five children in Australia have been “hit by a polio-like paralysis,” reports Fairfax. The children were affected by a strain of virus, enterovirus 71 (EV71), which is called C4a.

3. James Ball, a former WikiLeaks spokesperson, has written for the Daily Beast that Julian Assange “has become everything he originally, rightly, despised.” Ball alleges that he was tricked into giving US embassy cables to a supporter of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus dictator. Ball also alleges that Assange tried to use WikiLeaks’ funds to pay for his legal representation in the much-publicized sexual assault case.

4. Fairfax have reported that the Australian Defence Force, Ambulance NSW, and the NSW Rural Fire Service are all conducting investigations into comments made by their employees, after ADF personnel, paramedics and firefighters have been caught posting race-hate messages on social media forums.

5. Michael Adebolajo, 28, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Lee Rigby, the British soldier who was brutally killed on the streets of London.

6. The tornadoes that have devastated Oklahoma over the past day now have a death toll of nine people. Two children are among those dead.