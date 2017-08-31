The definitive list of summer shoes you'll be seeing everywhere this year.

Friends, it’s that time of the year again.

Spring is just around the corner and soon you’ll have to shave your legs, get a pedicure and pop on some open toe shoes.

Packing away your beloved boots and replacing them with sandals can be a tricky transition. So to help you out, I’ve rounded up the shoe trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer.

Some of them are gorgeous, others are a bit, erm, furry, and one pair will make you have flashbacks to your year nine school disco.

Chunky 90s inspired slides.

There was a time way back in the 90s when tencil jeans, sparkly ‘going out tops’, and Steve Madden’s chunky black slides reigned supreme.

Any girl worth her salt in glittery eyeshadow and butterfly clips had a pair… I certainly did. And now they’re… they’re back.

What they lack in functionality and looks, they make up in sheer height. The best bit? You can relive your teenage years for just $69.95.

What’s your favorite memory in the SLINKY? A post shared by Steve Madden (@stevemadden) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Fur slides.

I don’t know quite what to say about these bad boys but I’m pretty sure everyone in my life is about to wear them. I think the best description for them is ‘Road Kill on Fleek’. The good news is you can pick up a pair at Rubi Shoes for just $19.95.