One Family. 12 days of Christmas. Approximately 10,000 social events.

You’re busy. You’re really, really busy. You’re so busy, you probably don’t have time to read this.

We’ve been busy too. Last Sunday, it took a team of people to help us get our daughter to a birthday party. I’m not exaggerating. Our family was invited to an important lunch on one side of the city, but our seven-year-old was invited to a party on the other side of the city.

So, a team was assembled. There was much correspondence. They say it takes a village to raise a child. It took a village to support our social life last weekend.

Yes, I know. Poor us. Too many parties. Such a big city. Someone get out the tiny violin.

Welcome to December. The month that filled up two months ago.

December and January can be a logistical nightmare for any busy family, but for me, these months are especially problematic. You see, the rest of the year, I hold the family calendar in my head. My friends think I’m insane, but I see it as a workout for the mind. You should try it, but not now. Definitely not now. Maybe wait until March.

My mind-calendar gymnasium goes really well from February to November, but by the end of November, I always hit a wall. I need to make an actual calendar. A really big holiday calendar to put up on the fridge. If it’s not on the calendar, it’s not happening.

Size matters. A4 won’t do. It needs to be bigger.

Colour matters too. I need to write things in different colours to reflect multiple things happening on the same day.

And it needs to have pictures. Lots of pictures.

Pictures to remind us all that December 25 is Christmas Day...

Pictures to remind us that a New Year is like a brand new day...

Pictures to get us excited about all the fun we're going to have when we go away with eight other families to a Sport and Rec camp for two nights. Yes, I said Sport and Rec Camp. It's actually really fun.

And so it goes that every year, sometime in late November, I find myself enjoying a calendar crafternoon. It's like I need to turn the hectic lead up to Christmas into something I can control.