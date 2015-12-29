How to DIY fruity fingernails for Summer.

Nothing cools you down on a hot Summer’s day like a slice of cool watermelon or a Pimm’s and lemonade.

Now you can get the perfect nail art to match, all you have to do is follow our easy guide to fruity nail perfection.

Here are four simple steps to get your nails Summer ready with a our beaut banana design:

– Apply two coats of your base colour (we used lavender for this look).

– Grab a brush and your yellow and black polish.

– Got bananas! (And then let it dry).

– Don’t forget your top coat.

Check out the video above for a step-by-step guide to getting your poolside nail game on point.