Editor's Picks: ASOS summer essentials.

The calendar says it’s spring, but the truth is that most of Australia only has two seasons: Sweaty and Freezing (well, there’s a third season, which is generally known as Take a Cardigan, but that’s easier to prepare for).

With the season of Sweaty almost upon us, it’s time to dig out last year’s clothes, work out what still works and top it up with a few new pieces that will tide you over until Freezing rolls around.

Everything about the season of Sweaty needs to be breezy and drama-free (preferably accompanied by a cold drink) – so there’s nothing better than keeping your cool by sorting everything out online.

And if you’re one of the first 5000 shoppers to spend AU$200 with your MasterCard on ASOS purchases from November 9 – December 5, you can get one year of free Premier Delivery including unlimited express shipping and free returns.

No drama and no risk… What a time to be alive!

Here’s what I’m looking at/buying/buying by “accident”/buying with optimism/need urgently:

1. New sunnies (because over the next few months, I’ll definitely sit on at least 2 pairs).

They’re famous for their jeans, but Cheap Monday’s range of sunnies are very cool.

These are classic with a modern edge:

I love a shirt dress. This one is a maxi, so it’s fitted and sharp on top and flowy and cool on the bottom. I really like it with a belt.

You can buy a two pack of belts – one black and one sequined – so you can be business or party.