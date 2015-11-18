My baby boy was born on the second day of winter and he is an utter delight.

To the non-parents among us, let me assure you everything people tell you about having your first child is true: the shock, the joy, the laughter, the elation and the love. The overwhelming, all-consuming, crazy, crazy, crazy love.

And while my maternity leave was a glorious time, there are some things I will certainly NOT miss. I know I’m not supposed to say it out loud… but nothing compares to the special hell of being stuck inside a small apartment during endless Melbourne rain, while trying to jam multiple singlets over the head of a crying, snotty baby.

But praise the adorable miniature rash suit manufacturers — summer 2015-16 is finally HERE. And I intend to get my shop on in a very big way. Baby stores everywhere beware, my bubba and I are a-coming and our my credit card is at the ready. Here’s what I am lusting after for the sunny months ahead.

First stop on the summer-with-small-person spending spree is a beach tent. However, I’m 29 years old and my ego won’t permit me to prematurely age myself into a blue and green, plastic monstrosity just as yet. There has to be a cooler option and the Sombrilla is it. This gorgeous creation is 100% cotton, so it’s breathable for the bub (and you!) plus it comes with adjustable options for low or high sun. I like this happy, sunshiny yellow and white print the best but there are a whole range of options.

Crocs are always a fashion faux pas — unless your age is in the single digits — in which case they’re a sartorial triumph. My baby is a long way from walking but from the moment he stands up to lean lovingly against his babysitter, the television (just joking… sort of), I’ll be buying a pair of these cuties.