'My hair stayed cleaner for longer.' 8 women try Sukin's new $21.95 Natural Balance Scalp Scrub.

Scalp scrubs seem to be all the rage at the moment, and when a product promises to get rid of all the hidden gunk hiding in your hair, why wouldn't they be?

Enter: Sukin’s new Natural Balance Scalp Scrub.

This all-natural scrub removes product buildup and impurities in the hair with its refreshing mix of peppermint and ginger extract. It also contains gently exfoliating bamboo powder, while horsetail, burdock and nettle all help to maintain the balance of the scalp.

At only $21.95 a 200ml bottle, any well-acquainted Youbie (You Beauty listener!) would know, it makes for an excellent savey.

So, we asked Mamamia’s You Beauty Panel for their first impressions. How do you use it? How does it feel? Is it suitable for every hair type? (The answer to that last question is yes).

To use it, section off your damp hair and apply the product directly to the scalp and then massage it in circular motions to exfoliate. Repeat this process until your entire scalp is covered, and then rinse it out thoroughly. You can use it once or twice a week before using a Sukin shampoo.

But of course, our Youbies had some tips of their own. Over 390 Youbies tried the Natural Balance Scalp Scrub out for themselves and 312 said they would recommend it. Here are some of their reviews and tips.

Madelin, 31

Madeline. Image: Supplied.

Madeline applied the scrub before shampooing and called it 'surprisingly excellent'. She found it easy to apply and saw genuine improvement in her hair after just one use.

“Initially I was worried about how to apply it, but it was easy enough to get onto the scalp. It smells really lovely and my hair after washing followed by normal shampoo and conditioner felt SO soft,” she said.