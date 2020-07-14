"I tried Sukin's new Hydration range. Here are the 3 products my thirsty skin loved the most."

Hands up if you're really thirsty right now? That too, but I'm talking about your skin.

Cooler weather, blasting the heater and not drinking enough water can leave your skin looking dull and dehydrated in winter, which is why there's never been a better time to give your skin the drink it needs.

The new Sukin Hydration range promises to do just that, to lock in moisture and rehydrate skin. Their range promises plump and dewy skin for 72 hours, after four weeks of use. Think of it like the skincare equivalent of guzzling three litres of water every day.

With nothing over $25, look out for the blue packaging of the ﻿Rehydrating Gel Cream ($22.95)﻿, Biomarine Facial Serum ($24.95), Hydrafusion Night Cream ($22.95), Hydra Eye Gel ($19.95) and Deeply Hydrating Biodegradable Sheet Mask ($8.95) at your local chemist.

Just looking at these lovely blue beauty products makes my skin feel more hydrated. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

All of these products are winners for dehydrated skin thanks to their unique blend of Bio-Marine skincare ingredients. Like super hydrator Hyaluronic Acid (seen on the ingredients list as the small molecule Sodium Hyaluronate that can get deep into the skin), and the lesser-known moisture-binding Maize that keeps your skin hydrated, fresh and dewy for longer. And the hero, sustainably sourced Sea Algae, which is rich in active compounds and antioxidants to protect your skin barrier and soothe dehydrated skin.

But considering I’ve only got one face, I can't use all the products all the time. That said, three extra special ones from this new range have made it into my regular skincare routine.