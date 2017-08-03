The secrets of successful mornings. By someone who hasn't had one in seven years.

Get up an hour earlier.

Lay out your clothes the night before.

Eat the same breakfast every day.

Meditate.

I spent a year interviewing successful women about the routines that made them effective, happy and productive.

Millionaires and TV stars, Olympians and authors, they all told me the same things. These things. So practical, so sensible, so serene.

I would nod and smile (you can hear some of those interviews, here) but all I would really think was ‘Jeez, you need to come over to my place at 7am on a weekday. Do I have some hacks for you.’

Over at our house, serene is not the word I would use (or that my neighbours would use) to describe the atmosphere most mornings. Other than Sunday, when the iPads are in play. That’s pretty darn zen.

But I have a few tricks up my sleeve for a delightful kick-off to an average Tuesday. Oh, yes.

What starts everyone in our house off in a good frame of mind to face a busy day are two tiny children jumping on the adults’ heads before 6am (the BEFORE SIX AM part is crucial) and yelling, “The other one hit me/pinched me/pulled my hair” at an ear-splitting decibel.

Breaking up wrestling matches before coffee is a sure-fire way to come out of the blocks strong.