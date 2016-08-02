Family of Thomas Kelly's one-punch killer defends him in Facebook post.

A relative of Thomas Kelly’s one-punch killer, Kieran Loveridge, has taken to Facebook to defend her cousin after the death of Thomas’s younger brother, Stuart.

Karissa-Leigh Loveridge’s cousin Kieran is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence.

Karissa-Leigh believes he isn’t in any way responsible for Stuart’s tragic death last week, Yahoo7 reports.

Stuart Kelly opens up about the loss of his older brother.

Instead, she blames Stuart’s parents for allowing him to be exposed to the relentless bullying that is believed to have contributed to him taking his own life.

“There is no way in this world my cousin Kieran can take the blame for Stuart’s death as he did not intentionally kill him,” she wrote on Facebook before discussing the Kelly parents.

She said Stuart, 18, was “bullied for going to politicians” over the lock-out laws, “not that this is an excuse for Stuart’s death as no one deserves to die”.