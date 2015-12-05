10 struggles of having big thighs.

We all come in different shapes and sizes.

Some of us are tall. Some of us are short. Some of us are D cups. Some of us are A cups. And, of course, some of us have small thighs… and some of us have big thighs.

No matter your size, you should embrace your body and flaunt what you got. And if what you got is thighs, then flaunt them girl. After all, thick thighs are strong thighs, and strong IS the new skinny. I mean, what is a thigh gap anyway? As the quote says “if your thighs touch, you are one step closer to becoming a mermaid” so there’s also that.

Maybe you got your thighs from years of dance and other activities in which you constantly were doing exercises to make your legs stronger… or maybe you were ~born with it~ … Whatever the case, you’ve got dem thighs.

Here are 10 struggles every lady with thick thighs probably understands:

1. Your pants always fall down so by default, you hate pants. You need to buy a size that fits your thighs which means the pants will be way too big everywhere else, and you’ll end up pulling them up alllll day long. Not even a belt can save you.

2. Rompers? Nahhhh. Those are obviously just for tall people with lanky legs.

3. Wearing shorts. Just the act of wearing shorts in general is terrifying to you. In order to find shorts that actually fit around your thighs without cutting off your circulation, you have to go up a size, which is just not okay. Same goes for spandex shorts… or soffee shorts. Soffee shorts were okay though because they left room for your thighs to breathe as long as, again, you went a size up. Thank god for the invention of high wasted yoga pants.

Check out Robyn Lawley talking about the changing face of fashion. Post continues after video.