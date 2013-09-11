beauty Strawberries are in season! Check out these simple and delicious recipes iVillage Team September 11, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Strawberries are in season, affordable and so delicious. They are a yummy treat on their own or you can make them into so many different snacks and desserts. They are healthy, refreshing and kids love them too.Enjoy! Strawberry Surprise CupcakesStrawberry Surprise Cupcakes Strawberry No-Bake Cheesecake with Chocolate CrustStrawberry No-Bake Cheesecake with Chocolate Crust Strawberry DonutsStrawberry Donuts Strawberry Cream Cheese Crumble TartStrawberry Cream Cheese Crumble Tart Strawberry JamStrawberry Jam Strawberry Banana BreadStrawberry Banana Bread Strawberry SemifreddoStrawberry Semifreddo Strawberry ShortcakeStrawberry Shortcake Simple Strawberry SorbetSimple Strawberry Sorbet White Chocolate Strawberry Bread Pudding Strawberry Microwave Mud Cake Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake Bars Strawberry and Raspberry Granita Tags: family recipes Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Newsletter iVillage Team September 11, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Listen Now 00:00 Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing You Beauty